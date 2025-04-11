Record-high Child Abuse Cases: Take Measures to Support Parents Struggling with Child-rearing

The number of child abuse cases continues to rise. In many cases, it is a biological parent, whom the child should be able to rely on, that commits this abuse. What is happening to parents and children? It is necessary to find out underlying causes and issues to be addressed. Support should be improved.

In fiscal 2023, child consultation centers nationwide dealt with 225,509 cases of abuse involving children under the age of 18. This was an increase of more than 10,000 cases from the previous fiscal year and the highest number in 33 consecutive years.

The most common age of abused children was 3 years old. The main abusers were biological mothers at 48.7% and biological fathers at 42.3%.

This situation is believed to be due in part to the rise of nuclear families and thus parents having few people around them to rely on. In addition, not a few single parents are troubled by the burden of child-rearing, and there are many parents and children who are experiencing financial difficulties. Difficult child-rearing circumstances increase the risk of parents committing abuse.

A situation in which small children are being put at risk in their own homes cannot be overlooked. To save as many children as possible, society as a whole needs to take measures to prevent abuse.

In Kagawa Prefecture, there was an incident in January in which a 21-year-old mother neglected her 6-month-old daughter and the baby girl died. The mother lived with her son and the daughter. She was quoted by the police as saying that despite knowing her daughter was languishing, she did not take her to the hospital because she thought she would be suspected of abuse.

Tragic incidents have occurred in various parts of the country. The crime committed by the mother is serious, but if support had reached such a family at an early stage, there may be a high possibility that the baby’s life could have been saved.

The central and local governments should make their consultation services well known to the public through such means as social media. It is important to create a place where people with their children can feel free to ask for advice. Additionally, it is hoped that the governments will consider having their employees visit young single-parent households and other families that are often grappling with worries, and provide support to these families.

To increase the number of personnel who can offer support to parents who are struggling with child-rearing, the central government has established a new certification for “child and family social workers.” This credential is intended for those who have practical experience at child consultation centers or child welfare facilities, and have taken training sessions. The first certifying exam was held last month.

It is important to use these human resources to provide continuous support from pregnancy through child-rearing.

Some nonprofit organizations are working to create places for isolated pregnant women to support them. To prevent abuse, it is essential for the public and private sectors to work together to support parents and children who are facing difficulties.

There is a spate of cases in which child consultation centers have been aware of suspected abuse but assumed the situation would not become serious, allowing the abuse to become worse. Information sharing should also be strengthened between child consultation centers and the police.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, April 11, 2025)