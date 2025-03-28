Pro baseball season opens: Will New Stars be Born?

The professional baseball season, long awaited by fans, has arrived. The Central and Pacific leagues begin their 2025 season on March 28. It is hoped that players will energize many people with their passionate performances.

Five of the 12 teams have changed managers. It will be interesting to watch what kind of strategies the new managers and others will employ.

Hanshin Tigers manager Kyuji Fujikawa, who is known for his fireball straight pitch, was a popular player during his career. Many of the managers, such as Saitama Seibu Lions manager Fumiya Nishiguchi, have experience as farm team managers. While pursuing victory, it is hoped that they will also give young players opportunities to shine.

There are many promising rookie players. What results will players like Rui Muneyama of the Tohoku Rakuten Eagles, who was the first-round pick for many teams in last year’s draft, and Misho Nishikawa of the Chiba Lotte Marines, who had a strong batting performance in preseason exhibition games, achieve? It is hoped that new stars will emerge to lead the next generation.

In the Central League, the Yomiuri Giants aim to win their second consecutive league title and their first Japan Series title in 13 years. Although their ace, Tomoyuki Sugano, has moved to a U.S. Major League Baseball team, the Giants have strengthened their roster by acquiring pitchers such as Raidel Martinez — a closer of the Chunichi Dragons.

The Hanshin Tigers, who finished second in the Central League last season, have a strong roster both in pitching and batting again this season. The DeNA BayStars, who won the Japan Series after advancing through the Climax Series despite finishing third in the league last season, also have considerable abilities.

In the Pacific League, the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, last year’s champion, who have a lineup of proven players, boast a high level of preseason expectations. The Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters, whose young players are steadily improving, also look like a team to watch closely.

In terms of individual records, pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, who moved from Rakuten to the Giants, needs just three more wins to reach 200 career wins in Japan and the United States. There are high expectations for his skillful pitching, a testament to his veteran experience.

This spring, the MLB opener was held in Japan, drawing many spectators to the stadium. Japanese players, including Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers, played outstandingly, showcasing the high level of their skill. Japanese professional baseball will surely also stage exciting games this season.

The number of spectators at official Central and Pacific league games in the 2024 season surpassed the figures recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic, reaching a record high of about 26.68 million.

This month, Giants Town Stadium — the new venue of the Yomiuri Giants’ farm team — opened in Inagi, Tokyo. A new stadium for the Tigers’ farm team has also opened. It is hoped that the players will work hard in practice and gain experience to contribute to their success in the top-tier teams in the future.

The World Baseball Classic, a tournament among countries and regions, will be held in March next year. For the players, this season is also an opportunity to showcase their abilities ahead of the tournament, where Japan aims to defend its championship title.

Who will be selected for the national team Samurai Japan? This is something that, along with the pennant race, will be a point of great interest.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, March 28, 2025)