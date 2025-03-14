Reform of ‘Japan Games’: How Should the Burden on Prefectural Govts Be Reduced?

A national sporting event that has been held for many years is approaching a turning point. It is essential to reduce the burden on host prefectures and devise ways to make the events more attractive.

A panel of experts at the Japan Sport Association (JSA) has compiled a draft proposal regarding the future image of the Japan Games. The Japan Games are hosted annually by each prefecture in rotation. The draft proposal focuses on “simplification of the events,” and the JSA will consider specific measures and embark on reforms.

The Japan Games began in 1946 as the National Sports Festival, and its name was changed last year. The central government, the JSA and the host prefecture jointly organize each event, with most of the expenses borne by the prefecture.

The Japan Games have played a certain role in the promotion of sports in local communities, and sports facilities and roads have been improved in host prefectures. In recent years, however, the cost of running the Japan Games and making such improvements has become a heavy burden due to financial difficulties and declining populations in host prefectures.

Last year, Miyagi Prefecture Gov. Yoshihiro Murai, the president of the National Governors’ Association, raised the issue, saying, “Abolition is one idea.” In response, many other governors called for a review of the Japan Games.

In response to these voices, the draft proposal included a relaxation of the minimum standards required for event facilities. Currently, venues for opening and closing ceremonies are required to have a capacity of at least 30,000 people, but the draft proposal aims to scale down the venues to reduce costs. The standards for competition facilities reportedly will be reviewed in the same way.

In many cases, large facilities were built just for the Japan Games, but there was little expectation for them to be fully utilized afterward, and maintenance and management costs are only increasing. The construction of more compact facilities that are appropriate for an aging society with a low birth rate can be said to be a realistic choice.

An opinion was raised at meetings of the panel of experts recommending that the Japan Games be held every other year. In the end, however, the panel decided to maintain the annual format, with the option of sharing the events among multiple prefectures to reduce the burden.

The Japan Games have brought together athletes across multiple generations from all over the country and worked to improve the level of competition. They also contribute to the development of athletes and instructors.

Many athletes have set participating in the Japan Games as a goal. In Tochigi Prefecture, many field hockey teams have been founded as a result of the National Sports Festival hosted there and have produced Olympic athletes.

As long as the Japan Games continue to be held every year, they must be meaningful for host prefectures, sports organizations and athletes.

What is concerning is that no conclusion was reached on the issue of how to share the cost burden of the Japan Games, which currently falls unevenly on host prefectures, with the central government and the JSA. The issue has been left to discussions among the central government, the JSA and the National Governors’ Association.

Unless the burden on prefectural governments is reduced, it will be difficult to operate a sustainable event. The issue of cost is therefore unavoidable. It is hoped that all parties concerned will carry out thorough discussions to find an appropriate division of the burden.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, March 14, 2025)