Change of Govt to Occur in Germany: Exclude ‘Far Right’ and Restore Stability as Soon as Possible

As the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump moves closer to Russia and the rift with Europe deepens, a change of government is taking place in Germany. The country will be tested as to whether it can regain its presence and position as the “leader of Europe.”

In the German general election, the center-right Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), the largest opposition party alliance, became the leading party. The center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), the ruling party in the administration of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, suffered a crushing defeat and sank to third place.

Although the CDU/CSU became the leading party, it failed to gain a parliamentary majority. CDU leader Friedrich Merz, who is expected to become the next chancellor, will start negotiations with the SPD to form a coalition.

In Europe, there is growing concern that the Trump administration is advancing Ukraine ceasefire negotiations in a manner favorable to Russia. If the political vacuum in Germany, Europe’s largest supporter of Ukraine, is prolonged, Europe’s influence on the issue will be decline further.

It is hoped that Germany will form a stable coalition government as soon as possible.

In the general election, the radical right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which advocates anti-immigration and other policies, became the second largest party, shocking people at home and abroad.

Even amid the rise of radical right-wing forces in France, the Netherlands and other European countries, Germany has made “anti-Nazism” its national policy in reflection of World War II, and the country is said to feel a strong sense of rejection against xenophobic forces.

Despite this, the AfD’s share of the votes doubled from the previous election to 20.8%. The AfD may have been boosted by public dissatisfaction with the Scholz administration’s prioritization of rescuing immigrants and refugees, while putting off support for low-income earners in the former East German regions and elsewhere.

The AfD is under scrutiny by the intelligence agency as a suspected “far-right” group. As the CDU/CSU has excluded the AfD as a coalition candidate, the AfD is unlikely to enter the coalition government.

Nevertheless, the incoming administration will be tested as to how it will deal with public opinion calling for a stronger crackdown on illegal immigrants and other measures.

It cannot be overlooked that senior Trump administration officials and others have sided with the AfD and effectively intervened in another country’s election.

When U.S. Vice President JD Vance visited Germany in February for an international conference, he went so far as to meet with AfD co-chairman Alice Weidel. Businessman Elon Musk, whose influence is growing in the Trump administration, also called people to vote for the party. This is extremely thoughtless.

There are concerns about intolerant public opinion and social divisions spreading further in Europe with the support of the Trump administration. It is hoped that governing parties in Europe will pursue policies that lead to social stability without being swayed by extremist claims.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Feb. 26, 2025)