Energy Plan: Work toward Decarbonization, Stable Electricity Supply

As the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is making major changes in energy and environmental policies, the challenge for Japan to achieve both decarbonization and a stable supply of electricity has become even greater.

Japan must actively utilize renewable energy and nuclear power generation, and also focus on innovation in decarbonization technologies.

The government has approved the Strategic Energy Plan, which presents guidelines for the nation’s energy policy, at a Cabinet meeting. The plan, revised for the first time in three years, clearly states that nuclear power and renewable energy, which do not emit carbon dioxide during power generation, will be “utilized to the maximum extent possible.”

This is a major shift from the policy of “reducing dependence on nuclear power as much as possible” after the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, and the government will steer toward more active use of nuclear power.

The plan sets targets for the mix of energy sources in fiscal 2040. It is expected that renewable energy will account for 40%-50% and nuclear power for 20%, meaning these two categories of decarbonized power sources will account for up to 70% of the total. Thermal power is expected to provide 30%-40%.

Currently, renewable energy stands at about 23% of the energy supply, and nuclear power is only 8.5%. Nearly 70% comes from thermal power. Achieving the targets will not be easy.

Challenges have been highlighted regarding offshore wind power generation, such as major trading companies announcing that they are reviewing their construction plans in response to the soaring cost of materials. Suitable land for solar power generation is becoming scarce, and there are movements against the installation of solar power facilities in various places in the nation.

For the expansion of decarbonized power sources, significant development of new technologies is essential. It is necessary for Japan to deepen its strategy to nurture Japan-originated technologies and link them to its economic growth.

As the international environment surrounding energy security is changing significantly, the perspective of reducing the burden on household finances and maintaining industrial competitiveness will also become important.

Germany, which has moved away from nuclear power generation, has fallen into economic difficulties due to concerns about the hollowing-out of its industry as a result of soaring electricity prices. This will serve as an important lesson.

In Japan, too, electricity prices are rising in line with international energy price increases, putting a strain on household finances. The only way to deal with the issue is to accelerate the restart of nuclear reactors that can provide a stable supply of electricity.

Meanwhile, Trump has announced the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, an international framework to combat global warming. He intends to increase production of fossil fuels, too.

However, it is absolutely necessary not to turn away from the reality that extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and disasters are becoming more severe worldwide. Japan cannot relax its decarbonization efforts just because the United States is negative about measures against global warming.

Japan plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050. The interim targets are a 60% reduction in fiscal 2035 and a 73% reduction in fiscal 2040 compared to the fiscal 2013 level. Japan should steadily work to achieve these goals.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Feb. 19, 2025)