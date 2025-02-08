Search over Hyogo Gubernatorial Election: Quickly Clarify Actual Situation regarding Social Media Tactics

The legitimacy of an election campaign using social media is being questioned. It is essential to clarify the entire picture of the allegations in order to resolve the protracted confusion in the Hyogo prefectural government.

The Kobe District Public Prosecutors Office and the Hyogo prefectural police have searched several locations related to a public relations company on suspicion of bribery in violation of the Public Offices Election Law, over allegations that the PR firm received a reward for campaign services from the side of Hyogo Gov. Motohiko Saito, who was elected in November last year. They intend to examine the seized materials and determine whether to establish a criminal case.

Regarding the allegations, a lawyer and a university professor filed a criminal complaint last year against Saito and the representative of the PR firm. Investigative authorities asked the representative’s side to voluntarily submit related materials, but it did not adequately respond to the request. Therefore, the authorities are believed to have decided to launch a compulsory investigation.

Last year, Saito lost his post due to a no-confidence vote against him by the prefectural assembly over allegations including workplace bullying, but he then ran for governor again. He was reported to be at a disadvantage at first, but was reelected after catching up in the latter half of the campaign.

The PR firm is said to have achieved significant results by making videos of Saito’s street speeches and posting them on social media. In principle, election campaigns are unpaid. If Saito’s side paid the PR firm for its campaign services, the firm and Saito cannot escape responsibility.

After the election, the representative of the PR firm posted a statement on the internet, which said, “All PR activities were entrusted to our firm.” Saito, on the other hand, denies any illegality, saying, “It is not the case that I asked the company to handle all aspects of public relations.” But he is avoiding explaining the details, saying, “I am leaving it to my attorney.”

Since his behavior in his own election is being called into question, it is his responsibility as a politician to fulfill his own accountability.

In the latest gubernatorial election, Takashi Tachibana, leader of the NHK Party political group, ran in the election for the purpose of helping Saito win the race and actively supported Saito. This “two-horsepower” election is being discussed in the Diet with an eye to amending the law, as the practice undermines the fairness of elections.

A so-called Article 100 committee — a panel set up by the prefectural assembly — and a third-party committee are continuing to investigate allegations against Saito, including over alleged workplace bullying. Their reports are expected to be compiled soon.

The focus is also on how Saito and others handled the case of whistleblowing in March last year, which was not treated as one that would be in the public interest.

The death of a former prefectural assembly member, who was a member of the Article 100 committee, also occurred. Defamatory remarks against him have spread on social media. The death is believed to have been a suicide, and the ripple effects have been spreading.

The prefectural government under Saito, who entered his second term with various issues and suspicions remaining unresolved, is likely to become even more chaotic with the latest compulsory investigation.

It will soon be a year since the confusion over the Hyogo prefectural government broke out. There is no denying that Saito’s poor handling of the situation has prolonged the turmoil. Saito’s leadership ability is being put to the test with regard to bringing the situation under control and stabilizing the prefectural government.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Feb. 8, 2025)