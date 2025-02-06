Postwar Management of Gaza: U.S. ‘Ownership’ Statement Invites Confusion

Although the idea of the United States taking on the postwar management and reconstruction of the Palestinian territory of Gaza is noteworthy, the idea for the United States to “own” Gaza for that purpose is too bizarre and shocking.

There are concerns that a statement made by U.S. President Donald Trump could cause a backlash from the international community and put a damper on the ceasefire that has finally been realized.

Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to Washington. At a joint press conference afterward, Trump stated that the United States will “own” Gaza and added that it would be “a long-term ownership position.” He expressed his intention to manage Gaza and work for its reconstruction and economic development.

Trump indicated that he intends to level the ground by removing buildings destroyed mainly by the Israeli military’s attacks and unexploded bombs, and to rebuild housing and infrastructure. He did not deny the possibility of dispatching U.S. troops, if necessary.

However, Trump stated that to that end, the more than 2 million residents in Gaza would be transferred to Jordan, Egypt and other countries to settle permanently.

This must be called an inhumane proposal that violates international law. For example, the Geneva Conventions, which provide for the protection of civilians in a time of war, prohibit forcible transfers of residents. The United States is obligated to respect the conventions as a signatory nation.

In response to Trump’s proposal, a senior member of the Islamist group Hamas protested, saying that the residents of Gaza will never accept it. Jordan, Egypt and other countries have refused to accept Gaza residents.

If the temporary evacuation of residents is absolutely necessary for reconstruction, shouldn’t the United States take the initiative to accept them first?

In the first place, Israel also acknowledges that Gaza is a territory that Palestinians are governing themselves. It is highly questionable to what extent Trump understands the complex nature of this land, which has a mixture of different religions and ethnic groups, and the historical background of the continuing conflict.

In Gaza, fighting between Israel and Hamas came to a halt temporarily in January through the mediation of the United States and other countries.

A permanent ceasefire is supposed to be achieved in three stages. Currently, in the first phase, within six weeks, Hamas will release 33 of the hostages it has taken from Israel, and Israel will release about 1,000 Palestinians the country has detained.

So far, things are going well. However, the two sides are about to enter a difficult point as to whether they will be able to advance to the second phase in which Hamas will release all its hostages, while the Israeli military will withdraw completely from Gaza.

It is necessary for all parties to remain calm and maintain the ceasefire agreement.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Feb. 6, 2025)