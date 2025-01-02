Halting aid to Gaza: Are Residents Going to be Left to Die?

The activities of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) that provide humanitarian assistance in the Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip are in danger.

This is because a law banning the activities of the agency in Israel is due to come into force in late January. If the situation is not addressed, the already starving residents of Gaza will be left to die as the supply routes from the Israeli side will be cut off. The problem must not be neglected.

UNRWA is responsible for distributing food and providing medical support, among other works, in areas bordering Israel such as Gaza and the West Bank. It has continued its activities even as Israeli forces have invaded Gaza and targeted hospitals and schools.

However, northern Gaza has been surrounded by the Israeli military, and the agency has been unable to deliver food or water for more than two months. There are concerns that a famine could spread.

If the law passed by the Israeli parliament in October comes into effect, UNRWA will no longer be able to continue its main activities of providing aid through Israel. The visas of UNRWA employees that allow them to stay in Israel will become invalid, and contact with Israeli authorities will also be prohibited.

Japan has been working with UNRWA to provide support for Palestinians and has realized projects such as the construction of schools and the development of sewerage networks. There is a risk that this kind of support might no longer be provided to the local area.

In December, the U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution fully supporting the mandate of UNRWA and deploring Israel’s move, with 159 countries, including Japan, voting in favor. This shows that international public opinion is strongly calling for the continuation of the humanitarian aid, although the United States and Israel voted against the resolution.

UNRWA was established and its specific mandate was defined by U.N. General Assembly resolutions. It must be said that Israel, a U.N. member state, is unilaterally obstructing the group’s activities, challenging humanitarianism.

The United States, which backs Israel, has continued to take a tough stance against UNRWA, including suspending funding. It is likely that this stance of the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has supported Israel’s strong position.

More than 45,000 people, including many women and children, have already died in Gaza. Calls for a ceasefire between Israel and the Islamist militant group Hamas have never been stronger.

Donald Trump will soon be inaugurated as president of the United States. Although it is clear that he tends to be pro-Israel, he has also claimed that a ceasefire is necessary.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should actively engage in talks aimed at achieving a ceasefire and cooperate in continuing humanitarian assistance. Why not first suspend the implementation of the law banning UNRWA activities?

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Dec. 31, 2024)