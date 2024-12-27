Rapid Spread of Influenza: Reassess Loosened Measures against Infectious Diseases

With the full-fledged arrival of the winter season, the number of influenza cases is increasing. Other infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, are also spreading. Are all possible measures against infection being taken? It is necessary to reexamine such preparations at the end of the year.

The current influenza season began in early November, about a month earlier than usual. In December, when the cold weather became more severe, infections spread nationwide and there have been a number of areas that reached the alert level of 30 or more influenza patients per medical institution.

Basic measures against infection are important, such as washing hands, wearing masks in places where many people gather and ventilating rooms. The use of humidifiers is also a preventive measure, as dry air increases the likelihood of infection. It is desirable to make sure to stock up on masks and anti-fever medication.

People with symptoms such as a high fever and general malaise need to have a medical examination as soon as possible, rest at home and get adequate nutrition and sleep.

If the elderly and those with a chronic disease come in contact with influenza, they are especially vulnerable to becoming seriously ill and contracting pneumonia, which can be fatal. Prevention is even more important for them. It is recommended that those who have not yet been vaccinated will consider doing so now.

For small children, influenza can lead to encephalopathy. Parents and guardians should exercise sufficient caution.

A vaccine for children that is sprayed into the nose is now available. It is as effective as an injection and there is none of the pain that children dislike, making it a new option.

However, the vaccine can cause flu-like symptoms in rare cases because it is made using a weakened form of the virus. Therefore, it is necessary to sufficiently consult with a doctor.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 is also continuing to increase. There is concern that the spread of COVID-19 will peak at the same time as influenza at the beginning of the new year. Mycoplasma pneumonia, characterized by fever and persistent coughing, is also spreading on an unprecedented scale.

During the period when infection control measures were strengthened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, other infectious diseases, including influenza, were not prevalent. As a result, the number of people with weakened immunity increased. Since last year, when daily life returned to normal, various infectious diseases are believed to have been spreading all at once.

There also is a possibility that this is partly due to the fact that people have become less vigilant against COVID-19 and have neglected their individual infection control measures. The fact that COVID-19 is still a serious illness for the elderly and others must not be forgotten.

Many people will likely be able to take a longer holiday during the year-end and New Year periods. It is vital to take good care of one’s health in order to greet the New Year in good shape.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Dec. 27, 2024)