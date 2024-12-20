Rocket Launch Failure: Ordeal An Unavoidable Part of Early Stages of Development

Space development led by the private sector is progressing around the world. Japan must make up for its delay in such development and be prepared to compete with the rest of the world in the space business.

Space One Co., a startup, has experienced another launch failure with its Kairos, a new small rocket. This is regrettable because if the five small satellites onboard the rocket had been put into orbit, the launch would have been the first of its kind for Japan’s private sector.

The No. 1 Kairos rocket, launched in March, had a slower speed than expected shortly after liftoff, causing the anomaly detection system to kick in and blow up the rocket. The No. 2 rocket launched this time climbed to an altitude of more than 100 kilometers, but the rocket’s posture became unusual due to an anomaly in the nozzle and its flight was aborted.

Launch failures in the early stages have always been part of the development of new rockets. There are many cases in which defects hidden in the rocket body are brought to light by such a failure and the rocket nears completion while they are corrected.

It is hoped that Space One will not be discouraged by the two failures, but will instead investigate the cause and take on the next challenge.

At the same time, it is important for the company to work quickly. It is not unusual for U.S. startups to make their next launch around a few months after a failure.

Kairos rockets are meant to provide a space delivery service that quickly launches small satellites in response to requests from client companies. First, Space One needs to successfully launch its third rocket and establish a stable launch service.

In recent years, demand has grown for the building of communication networks with many small satellites. Competition for launch orders is also intensifying. Space One must enter the market as quickly as possible and attract customers in Japan and abroad, such as in Asia.

Besides the Kairos rockets, other small Japanese rockets include the Epsilon S, the development of which is led by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. However, there also are no clear prospects for launching Epsilon S rockets as there have been two explosions during engine combustion tests on the ground.

Of the nine planned launches for Epsilon S rockets, seven have been canceled. If rocket development by the public and private sectors continues to stall, it may endanger the achievement of the government’s goal of 30 launches per year in the early 2030s.

Space development is closely related to security as well. It is essential for the public and private sectors to develop large liquid-fuel rockets and retain capacity to launch rockets on their own, in addition to easy-to-handle solid-fuel rockets such as the Kairos.

It is hoped that the relevant manufacturers will work to develop human resources from a long-term perspective so that there will be no problems in passing on technology to the next generation.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Dec. 20, 2024)