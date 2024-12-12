Defense Cooperation: Japan Must Take The Lead in Collaboration with U.S., S. Korea

Security cooperation among Japan, the United States and South Korea had finally been getting on track, but South Korean politics are becoming increasingly unsettled. There also are concerns that the foreign policy of the United States could be shaken by a shift of administration.

Japan must play a leading role in order to maintain the unity of the three countries.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Japan and met with Defense Minister Gen Nakatani. They discussed how the defense cooperation among the three countries should be conducted in light of the political turmoil in South Korea.

During his 2½ years in office, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has significantly improved relations between Japan and South Korea. The three countries have realized a mechanism for the immediate sharing of information on North Korea’s missile launches, and have also begun joint cross-domain drills, including in the cyber field.

If Yoon were forced to step down and be replaced by an administration with an anti-Japanese tendency, such defense cooperation would be sure to stall.

At the defense meeting, Austin said, “America’s extended deterrence commitment to Japan and the Republic of Korea is ironclad,” indicating that Washington will protect its allies with its military might, including its nuclear weapons.

Austin’s emphasis at the Japan-U.S. meeting that South Korea is also covered by the extended deterrence may have been aimed at keeping South Korea within the framework of defense cooperation among the three countries. Austin was scheduled to visit both Japan and South Korea but canceled his visit to South Korea.

On the other hand, the U.S. foreign policy of valuing alliances is at risk.

Donald Trump, who will return to the presidency next month, is said to tend to prioritize his own country’s interests over supporting the international order. It can be said that security cooperation among the three countries is on the brink of collapse.

Russia and North Korea are deepening military cooperation. China has violated Japan’s airspace and territorial waters and repeatedly conducts large-scale military exercises around Taiwan. In the event of a contingency around Taiwan, Japan would not be unscathed.

Cooperation among the three countries is essential for peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region. Japan needs to persistently work to persuade the incoming U.S. administration that incorporating cooperation with Asia leads to the interest of the United States.

In the United States, the engine of an Osprey transport aircraft reportedly failed last month and nearly crashed. The U.S. military has temporarily suspended Osprey operations. The Ground Self-Defense Force has also suspended the operations of 17 Osprey aircraft it purchased from the United States. At the meeting, Nakatani asked Austin to provide information on the issue.

In addition to the Osprey, Japan imports a lot of equipment from the United States. If confidence in the equipment is damaged, the alliance could be hindered. It is important for the United States to disclose information on equipment issues.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Dec. 12, 2024)