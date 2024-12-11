Disaster-related Deaths: Support Needed That Takes into Account Aging Population

Disaster-related deaths, in which people survive a disaster but lose their lives due to physical or mental health problems later on, can surely be reduced by taking measures against such deaths. It is hoped that society as a whole will strengthen its preparedness.

After the Noto Peninsula Earthquake, 247 people were recognized as cases of disaster-related deaths, as they died due to such causes as the worsening of chronic illnesses and the strain of unfamiliar daily life of an evacuee. This figure exceeded the number of deaths caused by direct damage from the earthquake, such as collapsed houses and tsunami.

Eighty percent of the disaster-related deaths were among people aged 80 or older. Other regions are at similar risk. How to protect the elderly after a disaster can be said to be a serious issue.

A government panel of experts that has been studying comprehensive disaster measures based on the Noto Peninsula Earthquake has compiled a report. In addition to improving the environment at evacuation centers, the report is marked by a call for stronger support for affected people living outside of evacuation centers, such as in their own homes.

The report called on the administration as a whole for a shift in thinking from “support for places, or evacuation centers” to “support for people, or evacuees.” Then it noted that the public and private sectors should work together and efforts should be made to develop human resources as volunteers.

This is an important point, as it is said that in Noto, support did not reach the elderly and other people who sheltered in their houses, plastic greenhouses and other locations that were damaged by the disaster.

The most conspicuous delay in support was in the area of nursing care. According to a doctor involved in medical support, there were many cases in which physically disabled elderly people who had remained at home were unable to bathe for a long period of time, making it difficult for them to keep their bodies clean.

The prolonged disruption to the water supply and the suspension of nursing care services likely prevented assistance from being extended to care for their daily lives.

However, inadequate sanitary conditions make people more susceptible to infectious diseases. These factors may have combined to increase the number of disaster-related deaths.

Who should be responsible, and in what way, for providing nursing care support in times of disaster is a major issue to be addressed.

Each prefecture has its own disaster welfare assistance team (DWAT) consisting mainly of nursing care workers.

DWAT members have been dispatched to the Noto region from various local governments and provided support at evacuation centers. In the future, it is hoped that their support will be extended to elderly people in their homes and other places as well.

In the event of a disaster, facilities for the elderly and others designated as “welfare evacuation centers” accept evacuees in need of care. However, in the case of the Noto Peninsula Earthquake, many facilities were damaged in the disaster and therefore unable to fulfill this role adequately.

It is important to make arrangements during normal times so that facilities outside of the prefecture can take over the role of welfare evacuation centers if such facilities in the disaster-stricken areas are unable to function.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Dec. 11, 2024)