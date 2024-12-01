Metal Cable Theft: Develop System to Prevent Illegal Distribution

There has been a spate of cases in which metal cables used for power transmission were stolen from solar power facilities. Efforts must be accelerated to create a system that will prevent stolen items from being put into circulation, while also strengthening crackdowns to deter similar incidents.

About 8,900 cases of metal cable theft occurred last year, with the total amount of damages exceeding ¥10 billion. These thefts have occurred conspicuously at solar power facilities, and the number of such incidents has increased this year at a pace faster than last year.

Copper wire is mainly used for the power transmission cables of solar panels. Because copper is expensive, groups of thieves have severed copper wires with special cutters and carried them away. Solar power facilities are located in mountainous areas and other places that are out of the public eye, making them easy targets.

It is believed that the stolen cables have been taken to dealers and put back into circulation after being turned into scrap metal. A surge in metal prices in recent years is likely abetting illegal trading.

The Metropolitan Police Department and other investigative authorities conducted coordinated raids on four companies that are suspected of having illegally purchased stolen copper cables. Solar power facilities are located nationwide. So far, the theft of metal cables has occurred particularly in the Kanto region, but concern cannot be eliminated that such crimes could become widespread in the future.

Many of the thieves in the groups are foreign nationals from countries such as Cambodia and Thailand, and some of them reportedly met through social media. It is hoped that police will clarify the connections between these thieves and buyers as well as the distribution channels for stolen goods.

The occurrence of power cable thefts is not limited to solar power facilities. A prefectural park in Gunma Prefecture was forced to close temporarily due to a power outage caused by the theft of cables. In another case, many chickens died at a poultry farm as the air conditioning stopped after cables were stolen.

Metal covers for gutters, copper parts installed on railway tracks and other metal items have also been stolen in various locations. The impact is serious as it affects people’s lives.

At some facilities, the primary material to make cables has been switched from copper to aluminum, which is less expensive. It would also be effective to install security cameras. It is hoped that each facility will take measures to prevent metal theft.

Ways to deter such incidents in the first place, such as by making it difficult to sell stolen metal, also need to be considered.

The Secondhand Goods Business Law requires secondhand dealers to confirm the identity of sellers and buyers in order to prevent stolen goods from being put into circulation. However, severed cables are not considered secondhand goods but scrap metal, so they are not subject to the law.

Given the situation, Chiba and Ibaraki prefectures have introduced rules under prefectural ordinances, such as requiring a license for businesses dealing in metal. The National Police Agency is also considering regulations for such businesses. The central government has been promoting solar power generation. It should also take the lead in developing a legal system to fight metal theft.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Dec. 1, 2024)