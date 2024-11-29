Extraordinary Diet Session Begins: Debate How to Maintain Fairness of Elections

The extraordinary Diet session has begun. While it is of course important to address a mountain of policy issues and discuss the transparency of the handling of political funds, there are other issues that need to be dealt with urgently.

One such issue is the distortion of the election process that has become noticeable in both national and local politics. Social media, which contains information of uncertain authenticity, has gained great influence. Unexpected situations are also occurring, such as a candidate running in an election without aiming to be elected themselves.

If confidence in elections, the foundation of democracy, is shaken, the authority of the Diet as the highest organ of state power could also be undermined. The ruling and opposition parties should deepen debates on the fairness of elections and the proper use of social media.

In the recent Hyogo gubernatorial election, Takashi Tachibana, head of the political organization NHK Party, ran for governor after stating publicly that he had no intention of actually becoming governor.

Tachibana delivered speeches either in the run-up or the aftermath of stump speeches made by then former Gov. Motohiko Saito at the same locations, where he made assertions defending Saito.

The Public Offices Election Law prohibits interference in election campaign activities. However, it has no clause restricting candidates from running in elections to support other candidates. Tachibana’s running for the election can be said to have taken advantage of a blind spot in the current law.

On the other hand, the law does limit the number of campaign vehicles and posters a candidate can use.

A camp that lost the gubernatorial election criticized Tachibana’s activities, saying that his support of Saito effectively doubled Saito’s campaigning activity. Although Tachibana said he engaged in his activities voluntarily, it is undeniable that his support could have helped Saito’s return to power.

In addition, there have also been a number of posts on social media stating that there had been no instances of workplace bullying by Saito. However, Saito himself has admitted to such actions as pounding a desk and expressed remorse for his actions.

It is not unusual for the opinions of a few people to spread on social media as if they were the opinions of many, without the veracity of the information being questioned.

Some people are trying to earn advertising revenue through distributing videos of stump speeches and other political events to gain views. In fact, there were reportedly cases of revenue being generated through the distribution of speeches by Tachibana and others in the gubernatorial election.

Cases that seemingly undermine what should be fair elections cannot also be ignored.

In the Tokyo gubernatorial election in July, the NHK Party effectively sold the right to put up election posters in its allotted spaces on election boards. As a result, posters unrelated to the election, such as advertisements for adult entertainment establishments, flooded the boards.

The ruling and opposition parties in September compiled a draft bill banning the use of election boards for commercial purposes, but the dissolution of the House of Representatives has postponed the amendment of the law.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election and the House of Councillors election are scheduled for next year. If the current situation is left unchecked, the confusion surrounding elections will only continue to spread.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Nov. 29, 2024)