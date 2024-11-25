Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza: Can Change in U.S. Administration Prevent Situation from Getting Worse?

The administration of outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden has no momentum, and the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is pro-Israel.

Israel should be strongly condemned for continuing its inhumane acts, as if to take advantage of the change of power in the United States.

Israeli forces have been carrying out daily airstrikes and other operations in the Palestinian territory of Gaza, killing more than 44,000 people, including women, children and other civilians.

With people unable to obtain food and water, the lives of about 2 million residents of Gaza are in danger. Food shortages are particularly severe in northern Gaza, leading to fears that a famine may occur, a situation in which more than 30% of the population suffers from acute malnutrition.

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on suspicion of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including intentionally impeding humanitarian aid. They must take this very seriously.

Despite this, the Biden administration has decided to continue its military assistance to Israel, claiming that Israel has taken steps to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Israel has only opened new checkpoints on the border with Gaza and allowed the delivery of limited aid supplies, leaving the area’s plight unchanged. It is hard to understand the Biden administration’s decision.

The United States also opposed a U.N. Security Council resolution calling on Israel and the Islamist group Hamas to implement an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, causing the resolution to fail. It had been submitted by Japan and other countries, and 14 council members, but not the United States, voted in favor of the resolution. The U.S. response is regrettable.

The Biden administration has consistently supported Israel since the start of the Gaza conflict last October. Trump is highly likely to further strengthen his pro-Israel stance, raising fears of an expansion of the conflict in the Middle East.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Trump’s nominee for ambassador to Israel, once controversially stated that “there’s really no such thing as a Palestinian.” Trump reportedly will appoint a real estate developer who is a longtime golfing partner as a special envoy to the Middle East.

With such a lineup, it is doubtful that Trump will be able to curb excessive actions by Israel.

During his first administration, Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moved the U.S. Embassy there, and he unilaterally withdrew the United States from the Iran nuclear agreement. Both of these decisions were made in line with Israel’s wishes and caused a stir in the international community.

During his campaign for the U.S. presidential election, Trump pledged that he would be able to achieve peace in the Middle East. It is hoped that Trump will use his close relationship with Netanyahu to take the initiative in persuading the Israeli prime minister.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Nov. 25, 2024)