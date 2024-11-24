Ohtani Named MVP: May His Unflagging Efforts Lead to Ever Greater Heights

Despite not being able to pitch in the 2024 season due to an injury, Shohei Ohtani was still a shining star thanks to his hitting and running. He continued to play with enthusiasm and passion throughout the season even though he was in a new environment. The world’s greatest baseball player looks like he will just keep on getting better.

Ohtani, who plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has been named the Most Valuable Player of the National League, winning an MVP award for the third time in his Major League Baseball career, and for the second consecutive year. As with his previous two titles, he was chosen for the MVP award unanimously, earning all 30 first-place votes from eligible reporters.

Ohtani was named MVP of the American League in 2021 and 2023, and this time he claimed the honor in the National League. He became the second player in MLB history to win the award in both leagues.

“I think I got [the award] as a member of the Dodgers, as a representative [of the team],” he said.

Last year, Ohtani underwent surgery on his right elbow, and in the 2024 season, he focused on hitting. In the majors, evaluations are based on the player’s contribution to his team through running, offense and defense, and since designated hitters have no chance to defend, no such player had ever been selected for the MVP award.

The fact that Ohtani broke that barrier shows how outstanding his performance was in the season.

He led his league in homers and RBIs, and fought to the end for the batting title that would have given him a Triple Crown. He also managed the unprecedented feat of hitting 50 homers and stealing 50 bases in a single season. He chalked up extraordinary results as a hitter, more than compensating for not pitching.

The path to such dominance was not always smooth. Ohtani moved from the Los Angeles Angels, where he had played for years, to the Dodgers on a massive contract. However, shortly after the season started, his interpreter, who was also a close friend, was found to have engaged in illegal gambling, putting a mental strain on Ohtani.

His first homer of the season came in his 41st at bat, the latest homer for him in any season of his career. This must have been due in part to the scandal.

In the 2024 season, Ohtani worked hard to improve his technique for stealing bases. From spring training, he focused on improving his starting position and studied the movements of opposing pitchers. In games, he ran aggressively, took the opportunities that were given to him, and enhanced his team’s scoring ability.

In the World Series against the New York Yankees, which has a historic rivalry with the Dodgers, Ohtani’s team won the championship, and his long-sought dream of reaching the top finally came true.

People tend to focus on Ohtani’s incredible achievements, but his play is surely underpinned by his tireless efforts, his strength of mind and his dedication to the team’s victory.

Ohtani announced this year that he got married, and his beloved dog, known as Dekopin in Japanese, has also been a topic of conversation. There is no doubt that his wife and dog supported him during difficult times.

Next season, Ohtani is expected to return as a two-way player, both pitching and hitting. How will he pitch against the National League’s strong hitters? Having won the home-run title this year, maybe next year he will win the Cy Young Award, which is given out annually to the best pitcher. It is hard not to dream about it.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Nov. 24, 2024)