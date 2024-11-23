Situation in Ukraine: Russia Must Stop Its Threats to Use Nuclear Weapons

Russia, having violated international law and subjected Ukraine to a campaign of aggression, is now threatening to use nuclear weapons if it is counterattacked. Russia’s lawlessness is too much to tolerate.

Russia launched a large-scale missile attack against Dnipro in eastern Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the missile used was a new hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile, saying the test “has gone successfully.” He also claimed that it was a countermeasure against the Ukrainian military’s attack on Russian territory with long-range weapons that were provided by the United States and Britain.

Earlier, Putin signed a presidential decree relaxing the requirements for Russia’s use of nuclear weapons.

The decree states that an attack by a nonnuclear power on Russia with the support of a nuclear power would be considered a joint attack on Russia. This could be interpreted to mean that Ukraine, which receives support from the United States, Britain and France, could be the target of a Russian nuclear attack.

The requirements for the use of nuclear weapons, which had previously been a case in which the existence of Russia is in jeopardy, has now been changed to a case that poses a critical threat to sovereignty or territorial integrity, thereby lowering the threshold for the use of its nuclear weapons.

Russia obviously intends to warn Western nations not to provide Ukraine with additional high-performance weapons.

The current Treaty on the Nonproliferation of Nuclear Weapons framework permits only five countries — Russia, the United States, China, Britain and France — to possess nuclear weapons. It is outrageous to abuse this privileged status as a means of aggression and intimidation, rather than using it as a deterrent to war.

The use of nuclear weapons is a grave threat to humanity as a whole. China and other countries that value their relations with Russia should also condemn its nuclear threats.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden had previously called on the Ukrainian military not to use U.S.-provided long-range weapons for attacks on Russian territory. However, it has recently changed its policy and gave its approval.

The aim is to counter North Korea, which has dispatched troops to support the Russian military. Biden is also likely trying to create as favorable a situation as possible by giving Ukraine the weapons it needs during his own term, which ends in January.

Donald Trump, who will succeed Biden, has not condemned Putin for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Trump is also negative about supporting the country. It is believed that he may hasten a ceasefire in line with Russia’s wishes after he takes office.

If that happens, Ukraine would effectively lose territory occupied by Russia. If such lawlessness goes unchallenged, the international order will collapse.

It will be important to continue to support Ukraine while keeping an eye on future ceasefire talks.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Nov. 23, 2024)