Japanese Language Schools: Make Use of New Program to Improve Quality of Education

Foreign students who aim to study and work in Japan will become valuable contributors to the society of a declining population. The system for improving Japanese language education should be enhanced.

As of the end of June this year, the number of foreign nationals living in Japan hit a record high of about 3.59 million. The number of foreign students reached about 280,000 last fiscal year, with about 91,000 studying at Japanese language schools.

Around 80% of graduates of such schools move on to universities and other educational institutions in Japan. The number of people who find work in Japan after completing their education is also increasing.

The problem is that the educational systems and quality of Japanese language schools are insufficient. In order to increase income from tuition, some schools accept far more students than their capacity allows or turn a blind eye to students who do not come to school and instead work illegally.

This not only fails to meet the students’ desire to learn but also could undermine trust in Japanese language schools as a whole.

In light of this situation, the Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Ministry introduced a new program this fiscal year. Under a new law that governs the program, the curricula of Japanese language education institutions are examined in order to certify those that meet certain criteria, and institutions that meet such criteria are accredited. Information regarding the findings of the program is available online to help foreign students select a school.

However, of the about 870 Japanese language schools nationwide, only 72 applied for accreditation. The first accredited schools, which were announced at the end of October, totaled only 22. In addition to insufficient educational content, management issues the such as excessive debt were also confirmed.

If Japanese language schools do not become accredited by March 2029, they will no longer be able to accept foreign students. Such schools should aim to become accredited as soon as possible.

Once accredited, the schools will be required to submit regular reports to the ministry. It is essential that they operate with a sense of urgency, including managing some of the activities of their students, such as by preventing them from working illegally.

A new national qualification of “registered Japanese teacher” has also been established for Japanese language teachers. This qualification is required for teaching at accredited schools. It is important to improve the social status and treatment of Japanese language teachers and to secure personnel.

Other than the tuition fees paid by students, many Japanese language schools are having difficulty raising the funds needed to operate their schools. The central government will work with local governments and businesses to create a system to encourage investment in accredited schools. It is necessary to strengthen the financial base of accredited schools through such initiatives.

Local governments also have a significant role to play. The city of Osaki, Miyagi Prefecture, which will open a public Japanese language school next spring, will reportedly work with the prefectural government and companies to attract students and help them find jobs, with an aim to develop foreign personnel who will play an active role in the local community.

The central government has set a goal of having 400,000 foreign students by 2033. In order for Japan to become a country that is chosen internationally, it is urgent that the education system be improved.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Nov. 16, 2024)