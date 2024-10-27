Israel’s Retaliation: Call on 2 Major Middle East Nations to Exercise Restraint

Israel has attacked Iranian military facilities. If the cycle of retaliation between these Middle Eastern military powers continues, it could lead to all-out war. All parties concerned are strongly urged to exercise restraint.

Multiple facilities were targeted, including military bases and missile manufacturing sites in Tehran and some provinces. The offensive lasted a day. Israel is believed to have taken the action in retaliation for Iran attacking Israel with more than 180 missiles in early October.

Israel excluded facilities involving oil and nuclear development from its targets and exercised a certain degree of restraint. However, Iranian authorities warned of new retaliation, saying Israel would get what it deserves.

This tit-for-tat cycle of attacks must come to an end in order to make efforts toward bringing the situation under control. First of all, it is urgent to secure a ceasefire between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza.

Moves are underway to resume ceasefire talks soon, with countries such as the United States and Qatar acting as mediators. An agreement for a ceasefire must be reached this time. It is hoped that the mediators will step up their efforts to prod both warring sides.

Since Hamas launched cross-border attacks on Israel in October last year, Israel has continued indiscriminate attacks in Gaza with the aim of destroying Hamas. The attacks have far exceeded the scope of self-defense, with more than 42,000 people being killed in Gaza, including women and children.

Israel has also invaded Lebanon, which is home to the Shiite Muslim organization Hezbollah that stands in solidarity with Hamas, and more than 1,000 lives have been lost. If Israel starts a full-scale war with Iran in addition to this, the fighting will spread across the Middle East.

Reckless actions that could expand the front lines further must be held in check.

The United States, which backs Israel, should stop supplying weapons that are used for Israel’s attacks in Gaza, Lebanon and elsewhere, if the administration of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not respond to the international community’s calls for restraint.

It cannot be denied that Iran’s support for anti-Israel forces, such as backing Hamas and providing military assistance to Hezbollah, has given Israel a pretext to conduct excessive attacks. It is hoped that Iran will act in a responsible manner as a regional power.

Amid Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, which has threatened the stability of the international community along with the Middle East crisis, North Korea has dispatched troops to the Russian side, leading Asia to get involved in the war.

The current situation is deeply concerning, as these two crises in the world have deepened concurrently, making it more difficult to bring the matters under control.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Oct. 27, 2024)