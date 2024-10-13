6 Months until Expo: Key Question Is How to Build Momentum

There are six months to go until the Osaka-Kansai Expo opens on April 13 next year. However, it is hard to say expectations for the Expo are rising. It is important to convey the significance and appeal of the event to the public.

Though it has been pointed out that there are delays in the construction of foreign pavilions, 47 countries have decided to construct pavilions at their own expense, and are expected to complete the construction in time for the Expo’s opening. The Grand Roof that will be the symbol of the Expo has already been built at the center of the venue.

Construction costs have swelled to ¥235 billion, double the initial estimate, but the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition has said that the final cost is expected to be in this range.

However, a gas explosion occurred at the construction site in March, leading to unexpected costs. It is hoped that the construction work will proceed steadily, with due consideration to safety and other matters in order to prevent another unforeseen event from occurring.

Another concern is the lack of enthusiasm among the public in Japan. With a sales target of 14 million advance tickets, the association began selling tickets in November last year. However, sales have so far reached only about half of the target.

Moreover, most of the tickets sold are those set aside for companies. Ticket sales for individuals are said to be sluggish. Most of the Expo’s operating expenses are to be covered by revenue from admission fees. If the Expo ends up in the red, it could be necessary to make up the deficit with public funds.

The Osaka-Kansai Expo is being touted as an expo where you will not have to wait in line, meaning that visitors will not have to wait long to enter pavilions and other facilities. To this end, visitors need to reserve a date and time of visit on a designated website after purchasing advance tickets. A reservation system will also be introduced for admission to pavilions and some events.

There are many types of advance tickets, and procedures are said to be difficult to understand, such as in the event that admission to a pavilion will be determined by lottery. Advance tickets can also be purchased at convenience stores from Oct. 13. Thorough guidance is essential to avoid confusion.

There is also a lack of information on the major exhibits at present, and this may be another reason why the public is not excited. There are many pavilions for which details are not yet known.

The Expo’s association has announced that one of the largest rocks ever brought back from Mars will be displayed, and that popular singer Ado will give a live performance. However, it was decided that a flying car, a next-generation means of transportation, would not carry passengers and would only conduct demonstration flights.

The association said it will step up efforts for advertising and other public relations activities. It is hoped that the appeal of the Expo will be conveyed in an easy-to-understand manner.

The upcoming Expo is set to feature participation from 161 countries and regions. Among them are Israel and Palestine.

Bringing together the countries and regions of the world, which have been increasingly divided, and having them interact with each other should provide an opportunity to promote mutual understanding and dialogue. It is also hoped that efforts will be increased to disseminate information overseas to attract many foreign visitors.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Oct. 13, 2024)