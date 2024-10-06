Mental Health Disorders: A Problem That Affects People of All Generations

The number of people suffering from depression and other mental health problems is increasing. An environment that supports people when they fall ill should be enhanced.

In the 2024 edition of the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry’s annual white paper, the government featured mental health for the first time.

The government said in the paper it will aim to “create a society in which all people, including those with mental health issues, can live with a sense of purpose and a role to play in their local community and workplace, and they can live with peace of mind.”

According to the white paper, the number of outpatients with mental disorders has been increasing every year, reaching 5.86 million in 2020. The number of suicides exceeded 20,000. Mental health is now a major issue that society is facing.

Mental health problems can occur regardless of gender or generation. Risks are hidden in all aspects of life, such as in human relationships at school or the workplace, during changes in life before and after childbirth, and in old age when it is easy to lose contact with society.

The current state of society may also be having an effect. Digitization is advancing, and irresponsible slander and defamation online show no sign of stopping. The weakening of connections among people has led to the serious social problems of isolation and loneliness.

Disasters can also have a psychological impact. The Noto Peninsula was hit by an earthquake on New Year’s Day and later by record-breaking torrential rains. The mental damage to people hit again by disaster is immeasurable. Generous support, including mental health care, is urgently needed.

As with physical illness, it is important to identify and deal with mental health problems at an early stage. If someone is experiencing a prolonged period of low motivation, loss of appetite or insomnia, it is possible that the person is experiencing the early symptoms of depression.

Some people may also feel depressed due to changes in the weather.

If a person notices any signs of mental health problems, it is important to consult first with family or someone they are close to, and then seek medical treatment or counseling if necessary.

However, according to a government survey on mental and physical health, fewer people talked to their families or people at workplaces about mental health problems than they did regarding physical illnesses. Many people may feel embarrassed about mental illness or don’t want to worry their families and the people around them.

In order to save people from having to deal with their problems alone, the central and local governments should improve public consultation services. For elderly people without any relatives, one idea is to keep track of their mental health through community watch activities.

Since 2015, the government has obliged companies with 50 or more employees to carry out stress checks for their workers. It is necessary to use the results of these checks to maintain the mental health of each individual and improve the workplace environment, rather than simply measuring the level of stress.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Oct. 6, 2024)