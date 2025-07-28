77th Shoso-in Exhibition to Showcase 67 Treasures; 6 Items Will Be Displayed at Annual Event for 1st Time
16:50 JST, July 28, 2025
NARA — The 77th exhibition of Shoso-in treasures will be held from Oct. 25 to Nov. 10 at the Nara National Museum in Nara, the museum has announced. This year’s exhibition will showcase 67 treasures from the Shoso-in repository in Nara, including six that will be displayed at the annual exhibition for the first time.
Among the treasures is “Ruri no Tsuki” (Blue glass cup) in a vivid cobalt blue.
Many of the treasures symbolize the glamorous Tenpyo culture that flourished in eighth-century Japan.
“Ruri no Tsuki” is a glass vessel with small, ring-shaped decorations, and it is fitted with a silver base. The glass is believed to have been brought from the West, while the base is thought to have been crafted in East Asia. This treasure exemplifies the cultural exchange between the East and the West via the Silk Road.
The exhibition will feature other treasures with notable backgrounds. Among them is the “Tenpyo Homotsu Fude” (“Tenpyo Treasure” writing brush), which is said to have been used at the consecration ceremony for the Great Buddha statue at Todaiji temple in 752. “Ojukuko,” also known as “Ranjatai,” is a famous piece of incense wood that has captivated many powerful people, such as the daimyo feudal lord Oda Nobunaga (1534-1582).
In principle, visitors need to buy tickets in advance, reserving a specific date and time of entry. Details regarding admission tickets will be announced in late August.
The Yomiuri Shimbun is providing special support for the annual exhibition.
"Culture" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Arpa Player Mika Agematsu Rediscovers Joy of Music with Mini Harp; Learns New Instrument to Handle Neurological Disorder
-
Nihonga Paintings Express World of Classical Text ‘Manyoshu’; New Book Shows How Artforms Connect
-
Tokyo’s Nakagin Capsule Tower Unit To be Shown at MoMA in New York
-
Kabuki to Make Debut at U.K.’s Biggest Japan Festival
-
Makers of Japanese Traditional Crafts Seek New Opportunities Overseas; Focus on Artistic Value of Works
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Govt Announces Roadside Land Prices Across Japan Rose 2.7% on Average in 2025; 4th Straight Year of Increases
-
Trump Complains about Japan’s Rice Policy
-
Japan Real Wages Fall for 5th Month in May
-
New Banknotes Account for Only 30% of All Bills in Circulation; Increased Use of Cashless Payments Seen as Cause of Slow Adoption Rate
-
Govt Mandates Collecting, Recycling of Some Devices with Lithium-Ion Batteries Amid Fire Concerns