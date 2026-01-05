Chocolate Dinosaurs Created By Internationally Recognized Pastry Chef on Display at Fukui Museum

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A man examines a chocolate Fukuivenator dinosaur in Katsuyama, Fukui Prefecture.

Chocolate dinosaurs made by one of the world’s finest pastry chefs are on display at the Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum in Katsuyama, Fukui Prefecture.

The exhibition showcases 11 chocolate dinosaurs made by Susumu Koyama, who has been chosen as one of the world’s best 100 chocolatiers. This is a traveling exhibition from a show held at the Felissimo Chocolate Museum in Kobe in 2024.

Koyama is said to have loved dinosaurs since childhood. One of the pieces on display in Katsuyama is a Fukuivenator, whose fossils were discovered in Fukui Prefecture. Koyama made it for the latest exhibition, meticulously depicting the texture of the dinosaur’s distinctive feathers.

Also on view is a Spinosaurus with an imposing sail-like structure on its back.

“The texture is so realistic, you wouldn’t believe they’re made of chocolate. I hope visitors will feel the creator’s passion for preserving something he loved as a child,” said Junjo Matsushita, head of the business and education division at the museum.

The exhibition will run through Feb. 23. The Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum will be closed on Jan. 14 and 26-29 and on Feb. 12. Tickets must be purchased for the permanent exhibition in order to view the chocolate dinosaurs.