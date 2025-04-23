Home>Business>Markets

Japanese Stocks Jump on Weaker Yen

10:02 JST, April 23, 2025

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)—Japanese stocks jumped in Tokyo trading Wednesday morning thanks to higher U.S. shares and a weaker yen.

The key Nikkei 225 stock index surged over 900 points briefly, rising above 35,000 for the first time in about three weeks. It was up 660.84 points at 34,881.44 at 9:34 a.m.

The dollar was at ¥142.69-71 in Tokyo trading at 9 a.m., up from ¥140.28-28 at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Sentiment improved after U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has no intention of firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

