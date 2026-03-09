Hot word :

Nikkei Dives More Than 3,600 Points in Early Trading

9:45 JST, March 9, 2026

Tokyo — Tokyo stocks plummeted in early trading Monday amid growing Middle East tensions, with the key Nikkei 225 average losing more than 3,600 points.

At 9:25 a.m., the Nikkei stood at 51,983.84, down 3,637.00 points, or 6.54 pct, from Friday’s closing, slipping below 52,000 for the first time since Jan. 9.

