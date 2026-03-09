Nikkei Dives More Than 3,600 Points in Early Trading
9:45 JST, March 9, 2026
Tokyo — Tokyo stocks plummeted in early trading Monday amid growing Middle East tensions, with the key Nikkei 225 average losing more than 3,600 points.
At 9:25 a.m., the Nikkei stood at 51,983.84, down 3,637.00 points, or 6.54 pct, from Friday’s closing, slipping below 52,000 for the first time since Jan. 9.
Top Articles in Business
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages Caused by Fraudulent Actions Without Waiting for Third-Party Committee Review
-
Japan, U.S. Name 3 Inaugural Investment Projects; Reached Agreement After Considerable Difficulty
-
Japan’s Major Real Estate Firms Expanding Overseas Businesses to Secure Future Growth, Focusing on Europe, U.S., Asia
-
Transport Companies See Opportunity in Narita Expansion; Airlines, Railways Prepare to Meet Expected Growth in Demand
-
Japan’s Sumitomo Life Employees Mishandled Nearly 800 Documents at Agencies
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages Caused by Fraudulent Actions Without Waiting for Third-Party Committee Review