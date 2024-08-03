Japan Issues 1st Advisories under Platform Law to Amazon, Apple
17:17 JST, August 3, 2024
Tokyo (Jiji Press) — The Economy, Trade and Industry ministry issued its first-ever advisories under a law regulating digital platforms to Amazon.com. Inc.’s local unit and Apple Inc. of the United States on Friday.
According to the ministry, Amazon Japan has provided insufficient notices of commission changes and given no reasons for the changes at all, while Apple has failed to show to app suppliers Japanese translations of modified contract terms even after deadlines passed.
The administrative action was taken because the two technology giants have not been fully abiding by the law for improving digital platforms’ transparency and fairness, which took effect in 2021, the ministry said.
Amazon Japan was advised to make notices of commission changes easy to understand and give their reasons in advance, and Apple was requested to take necessary measures to meet legal translation requirements.
