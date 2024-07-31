Home>Business>Economy

BOJ Decides to Raise Interest Rate Target to Around 0.25%; First Raise Since Negative Interest Policy Ended in March

REUTERS file photo
The Bank of Japan building in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:29 JST, July 31, 2024

The Bank of Japan decided on Wednesday to raise its short-term interest rate target from around 0%-0.1% to around 0.25%.

This is the first time it has done this since its monetary policy meeting in March, four months ago, when the central bank decided to end its negative interest rate policy. The bank apparently determined that its target of stable 2% inflation is increasingly certain to be met.

