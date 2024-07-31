Home>Business>Economy

BOJ Decides to Cut its Monthly JGB Purchases to ¥3 trillion by End of March 2026

The Japan News

Jiji press

13:18 JST, July 31, 2024

BOJ decides to cut its monthly JGB purchases to ¥3 trillion from ¥6 trillion by end of March 2026

