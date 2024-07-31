Home>Business>Economy

BOJ Decides to Raise Short-term Policy Interest Rate to Around 0.25%

The Japan News

Jiji press

13:01 JST, July 31, 2024

BOJ decides to raise short-term policy interest rate to around 0.25% from range of zero to 0.1%

