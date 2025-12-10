Asahi Breweries Sales Drop in Nov.
21:02 JST, December 10, 2025
Asahi Breweries Ltd., which suffered a cyberattack in September, saw its sales in November below 80% of last year’s sales for the same month, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. announced Wednesday.
Reasons for the decline include the rebound effect from the high number of orders received in October when product shipments resumed following a system failure, as well as restrictions on beer product shipments for year-end gifts.
This is the third consecutive month that the company has decided not to disclose monthly figures broken down by category and brand due to the system failure’s impact on the ability to compile accurate data.
Asahi Breweries experienced a system failure caused by a cyberattack at the end of September, which temporarily halted product shipments.
