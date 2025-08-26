Hot word :

TEPCO Completes 14th Treated Water Release, with Total Disposed Since 2023 Almost at 110,000 Tons

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
An aerial view of the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:23 JST, August 26, 2025

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. completed its 14th release of treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the sea on Monday.

The 14th release began on Aug. 7 and involved 7,908 tons of water – a level similar to previous releases.

The first release from the nuclear power plant began on Aug. 24, 2023, and the 14th release is the third of this fiscal year.

The total quantity of water released now stands at 109,778 tons.

