TEPCO Completes 14th Treated Water Release, with Total Disposed Since 2023 Almost at 110,000 Tons
16:23 JST, August 26, 2025
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. completed its 14th release of treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the sea on Monday.
The 14th release began on Aug. 7 and involved 7,908 tons of water – a level similar to previous releases.
The first release from the nuclear power plant began on Aug. 24, 2023, and the 14th release is the third of this fiscal year.
The total quantity of water released now stands at 109,778 tons.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Competition Intensifying Among Chinese Carmakers over EV Sales in Indonesia, Thailand; Japanese Automakers Concerned About Market Share Loss
-
JR East Luxury Sleeper Train Staff Drank On-Duty; Investigation Finds Employees Habitually Consumed Alcoholic Beverages During Breaks for Years
-
Mcdonald’s Japan Apologizes for ‘Pokémon’ Happy Meal Chaos; Promotion Leads to Bulk Purchases, Wasted Food
-
Canon Opens Semiconductor Manufacturing Systems Factory North of Tokyo; Improving Processes with Nanoimprint Technology
-
Mitsubishi Corp. to Acquire 30％ Stake in Arizona Copper Mine Development Project, Expanding Global Interest in Copper
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 3 Meters (UPDATE2 )
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday (Update 2)