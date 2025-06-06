Suzuki Motor Halted Swift Production Due to China’s Rare Earth Curbs, Sources Say
10:45 JST, June 6, 2025&
TOKYO (Reuters) — Suzuki Motor’s suspension of production of its flagship Swift subcompact is due to China’s rare earth restrictions, two people familiar with the matter said, becoming the first Japanese automaker to be affected by the export curbs.
The small car maker halted production of the Swift, excluding the Swift Sport version, from May 26 citing a shortage of components.
Plans to resume output have been pushed back several times. Suzuki now expects a partial restart of production on June 13 with full resumption after June 16, as the “prospect of parts supply is clearer” now, it said in a statement.
The company declined to comment on the reason for the suspension. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorized to speak on the matter.
