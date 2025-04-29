Tokyo Disney Resort Operator Oriental Land Plans 2nd Cruise Ship, Hotel Expansion; Firm Saw Record-high Per Visitor Revenue in FY2024

Courtesy of Oriental Land

An artist’s rendering of planned renovations at Tokyo Disney Resort

Tokyo Disney Resort operator Oriental Land Co. has unveiled plans for a second Disney cruise ship and an increase in Disney hotels, driven by strong occupancy rates, as part of its long-term management strategy.

The firm’s first cruise ship is scheduled to start service in FY2028. This proactive investment aims to boost the company’s sales to more than ¥1 trillion by fiscal 2035, which is 1.5 times its current revenue, according to the company.

The company also announced Monday its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2025, revealing record-high sales and operating profit. Sales amounted to ¥679.3 billion, representing a 9.8% year-on-year increase, and operating profit grew by 4% to ¥172.1 billion.

The combined visitor numbers for Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea reached 27.56 million in fiscal 2024, a slight increase from the previous year’s 27.51 million. Nevertheless, robust sales of priority passes and premium-priced tickets resulted in a record-high per visitor revenue of ¥17,833, marking a 7.1% rise.

In its outlook, the company plans to explore large-scale developments, including increasing hotel capacity and refurbishing park areas to boost visitor numbers further.

Although cruise ship operations have not yet commenced, Oriental Land expects to achieve profitability from fiscal 2029, a forecast based on the robust performance of Disney Enterprises Inc.’s cruise line in the United States and expected use by repeat theme park guests.