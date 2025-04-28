Resona Bank Sets up L.A. Office 21 Years after Leaving U.S. Market
12:24 JST, April 28, 2025
LOS ANGELES (Jiji Press) — Resona Bank has opened a representative office in Los Angeles, the Japanese bank’s first such office in the United States in 21 years, since its withdrawal from New York in 2004.
The move reflects the bank’s aim to enhance business support for some 1,200 client companies operating in the United States.
The new office, opened on Friday, will introduce suppliers or sales partners to clients seeking to expand their business in the country. It will also encourage the companies’ export and import operations by providing financing through Resona Bank’s branches in Japan and partner banks in the United States.
Furthermore, the office will provide information on law firms and other experts to help clients deal smoothly with state regulations and the Trump administration’s high tariff policy.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tariffs to Cause ‘Short-term Bumps,’ Trump Economic Adviser Tells Fox Business
-
Trump’s Auto Tariffs to Cover Hundreds of Billions of Dollars Worth of Vehicle, Parts Imports
-
Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
-
U.S. Tariffs to Deal Serious Blow to Asia’s Emerging Economies; Firms with Production Bases in Southeast Asia May Be Forced to Restructure
-
Japan Big Maker Sentiment Worsens: BOJ Tankan
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Tariffs to Cause ‘Short-term Bumps,’ Trump Economic Adviser Tells Fox Business
- Trump’s Auto Tariffs to Cover Hundreds of Billions of Dollars Worth of Vehicle, Parts Imports
- Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
- U.S. Tariffs to Deal Serious Blow to Asia’s Emerging Economies; Firms with Production Bases in Southeast Asia May Be Forced to Restructure
- Japan Big Maker Sentiment Worsens: BOJ Tankan