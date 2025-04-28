Home>Business>Companies

Resona Bank Sets up L.A. Office 21 Years after Leaving U.S. Market

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Resona Bank

Jiji Press

12:24 JST, April 28, 2025

LOS ANGELES (Jiji Press) — Resona Bank has opened a representative office in Los Angeles, the Japanese bank’s first such office in the United States in 21 years, since its withdrawal from New York in 2004.

The move reflects the bank’s aim to enhance business support for some 1,200 client companies operating in the United States.

The new office, opened on Friday, will introduce suppliers or sales partners to clients seeking to expand their business in the country. It will also encourage the companies’ export and import operations by providing financing through Resona Bank’s branches in Japan and partner banks in the United States.

Furthermore, the office will provide information on law firms and other experts to help clients deal smoothly with state regulations and the Trump administration’s high tariff policy.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Companies Page

Companies Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING