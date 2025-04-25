Nissan Forecasts Record Net Loss of up to ¥750 Bil. in Fy24; Sales Slump, Restructuring Costs Impact Heavily

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Nissan Motor Co. expects to report a net loss of up to ¥750 billion in its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2025, the company announced on Thursday.

It will be Nissan’s largest annual deficit since the fiscal year ending March 1986.

A slump in the company’s global sales and restructuring costs have both had a negative impact on its financial results.

The company has revised the forecast significantly downward from the ¥80 billion deficit it had expected as of February. The revised figure is greater than the ¥684.3 billion loss the company saw in the fiscal year ending March 2000, which was its worst among comparable periods.

Nissan also lowered its projected operating profit, which shows the profit a company earns from its core business, from ¥120 billion to ¥85 billion.

In response to the poor performance, Nissan conducted thorough reviews of its production assets, such as production bases around the world, resulting in an impairment loss exceeding ¥500 billion.

The company set its dividend, which had been undecided, at zero — compared to ¥15 in the previous year — meaning no dividend will be paid.

Nissan also revised downward its global sales volume. It had expected to sell 3.4 million units in February, but due to declining sales in China and domestically, the figure was lowered to 3.35 million units.

“We are taking the prudent step of revise our full year outlook, reflecting a thorough review of our performance and the carrying value of production assets,” CEO Ivan Espinosa said in Thursday’s statement. “Despite these challenges, we have … the determination to turnaround Nissan in the coming period.”

Nissan will publish its financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2025 on May 13.