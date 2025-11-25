Ohtani to Represent Japan at WBC Next March
12:43 JST, November 25, 2025
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani announced on Monday he intends to participate in the World Baseball Classic in March next year.
He wrote in Japanese on his Instagram account, “I’m delighted to be able to play again representing Japan.” In English, he added, “Thank you to all the fans for another great season. I’ll train hard and look forward to seeing you all next year.”
His post included pictures from the 2023 WBC tournament, which Japan won, as well as a picture with the words 2026 World Baseball Classic and an image of Ohtani holding a bat while wearing the Samurai Japan uniform with the number 16.
Related Tags
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sanfrecce Hiroshima Claims 2nd J.League Cup in Dominant 1st-half Performance Over Kashiwa Reysol
-
Aonishiki Caps Chaos in Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament with Playoff Win over Hoshoryu
-
Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki Help Power L.A. Dodgers to World Series Win, Team Clinches Back-to-Back Titles
-
Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics Kick Off, Record Number of Athletes Set to Participate
-
Hawks Secure First Japan Series Title in 5 Years
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
BOJ Continues to Hold Rates Steady in Light of U.S. Tariffs
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
Plan for major Japanese Investment in U.S. Released ; Will Span Sectors Including Energy and AI
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours