Ohtani to Represent Japan at WBC Next March

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Shohei Ohtani celebrates striking out Mike Trout and clinching the WBC title with a fist pump Miami, Fla., in March 2023.

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani announced on Monday he intends to participate in the World Baseball Classic in March next year.

He wrote in Japanese on his Instagram account, “I’m delighted to be able to play again representing Japan.” In English, he added, “Thank you to all the fans for another great season. I’ll train hard and look forward to seeing you all next year.”

His post included pictures from the 2023 WBC tournament, which Japan won, as well as a picture with the words 2026 World Baseball Classic and an image of Ohtani holding a bat while wearing the Samurai Japan uniform with the number 16.