Shohei Ohtani Throws 50-Pitch Bullpen Session in Return from Elbow Surgery; Kershaw Activated

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani smiles toward the Los Angeles Angels dugout before batting during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, May 16, 2025, in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani threw a 50-pitch bullpen session Saturday, another step in his throwing program in his return from elbow surgery.

Ohtani advanced from the 35 pitches he tossed in is previous bullpen session on the same day that the Dodgers activated left-handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who made his season debut against the Los Angeles Angels.

Ohtani did not throw any sliders in the bullpen. He simulated a two-inning outing by throwing 25 pitches, resting and then finishing with 25 more pitches.

Ohtani was the designated hitter Saturday against his former team. As a pitcher for the Angels, the right-hander went 38-19 with a 3.01 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 132 innings. He made 86 starts with the Angels from 2018-23.

Ohtani hasn’t pitched in a major league game since Aug. 23, 2023, for the Angels. He is recovering from right elbow surgery on Sept. 19, 2023. There is no timetable for his return to the mound.

The 37-year-old Kershaw began his 18th MLB season on the injured list while recovering from toe and knee surgeries. He made five rehab starts and went 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in 21 innings. He entered Saturday’s start as the club’s all-time strikeout leader at 2,968 and was 212-94 with a 2.50 ERA in 432 appearances (429 starts). With Saturday’s start, the three-time Cy Young Award winner ties Zack Wheat and Bill Russell for the most years with the Dodgers franchise.

To make room on the roster for Kershaw right-hander Ryan Loutos was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Also, left-hander Blake Snell (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Snell, who recently started a light throwing program, has made just two starts for the Dodgers and has not pitched since April 2. He signed a five-year, $182 million contract with the Dodgers in the offseason.