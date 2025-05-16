Shohei Ohtani Homers Twice and Drives in 6 Runs on His Bobblehead Night in Dodgers’ 19-2 Rout of Athletics

< AP

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani hits a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Athletics on Thursday in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani homered twice and drove in six runs on his bobblehead night, and the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Athletics 19-2 on Thursday night to remain unbeaten in their last six series.

After losing the opener 11-1, the Dodgers outscored the Athletics 28-5 over the final two games while improving to 17-4 at home, best in the majors. The 19 runs are their most ever against an American League opponent.

The Dodgers batted around in the third, when Hyeseong Kim singled in a run, Ohtani went deep to left-center and Andy Pages added a 416-foot, three-run shot with two outs for a 13-2 lead.

Ohtani tied Aaron Judge and Kyle Schwarber for the major league home run lead with his 15th in the fourth, a two-run, 418-foot blast to center for the 20th multi-homer game of his career.

AP

Ohtani drove in one of the Dodgers’ three runs with a sacrifice fly in the second. They scored three runs in the first, highlighted by Max Muncy’s two-run homer. They tacked on another three runs in the eighth.

Kim reached base five times, twice via walk, and scored three runs.

Justin Wrobleski (1-1) got the win.

The Athletics had just three hits, including Max Schuemann’s homer, and only one after the second inning.