Dodgers Get Homers from Shohei Ohtani, Pages, Kim and Muncy and Rally past the Athletics 9-3
15:39 JST, May 15, 2025
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pinch-hitter Miguel Rojas doubled in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit four home runs while rallying past the Athletics 9-3 on Wednesday night.
Shohei Ohtani hit a 403-foot leadoff homer in the first and Andy Pages followed with a 417-foot shot on his first pitch in the second, giving the Dodgers a 2-0 lead.
The Athletics tied it in the third on Tyler Soderstrom’s two-run homer on the first pitch from Yoshinobu Yamamoto (5-3). They went ahead 3-2 in the fourth on Miguel Andujar’s RBI double to left.
Yamamoto allowed three runs and four hits in six innings. He struck out six.
The Dodgers tied it on Hyeseong Kim’s homer leading off the fifth, one of three homers given up by A’s starter Gunnar Hoglund (1-1). He allowed four runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings and struck out five.
In the sixth, Pages drew a leadoff walk and was thrown out at third on Michael Conforto’s single to left. Hogan Harris came in and gave up Rojas’ double to center.
The Dodgers tacked on five runs in the eighth, highlighted by Max Muncy’s three-run blast.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shohei Ohtani Hitless in Return to Dodgers’ Lineup After Birth of Daughter in California
-
Orioles Ride Tomoyuki Sugano’s Strong Start and Gunnar Henderson’s 2 Rbis to 4-1 Win over Angels
-
Shohei Ohtani’s First Home Run since the Birth of His Daughter Jump-Starts Dodgers’ 15-2 Win
-
Naoya Inoue Overcomes Early Knockdown, Dominates Cardenas to Remain Undefeated with 8th-Round TKO
-
Ohtani And Freeman Homer off Alcantara As Dodgers Beat Marlins 7-4
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Core Inflation in Japan’s Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
-
U.S. Holds Fire Over Yen Exchange Rate Targets; Bessent Said to Understand Negative Impact on Markets
-
Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
-
Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
-
Japan Must Take Lead in Maintaining Free Trade System, Says Chairman of Japan Trade Group