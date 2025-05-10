Shohei Ohtani Hits 3-Run Homer in 9th to Cap Dodgers’ Wild Comeback in 14-11 Win over Diamondbacks
15:41 JST, May 10, 2025
PHOENIX (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run homer to cap a six-run ninth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a wild 14-11 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.
The Dodgers trailed 11-8 entering the ninth inning after blowing an early five-run lead.
Andy Pages and Kiké Hernández hit consecutive run-scoring doubles to open the ninth inning against Kevin Ginkel (0-1). Max Muncy tied it at 11-all with a run-scoring single and Ryan Thompson replaced Ginkel to face Ohtani.
It didn’t go well.
Ohtani, who doubled twice, fell into a 1-2 hole before launching his 12th homer near the pool deck in right to put the Dodgers up 14-11. He finished with four RBIs.
Tanner Scott worked a perfect ninth save in 11 chances.
The Dodgers roughed up Eduardo Rodriguez to take an 8-3 lead through three innings, but couldn’t hold it.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a tying grand slam in the fifth inning, then Ketel Marte and Randal Grichuk hit solo shots off Alex Vesia (1-0) in the eighth to put Arizona up 11-8.
Pages finished with three RBIs and Hernández extended the Dodgers’ homer streak to 13 straight games with a solo shot in the second inning.
Marte homered twice for the Diamondbacks. Rodriguez allowed eight runs on nine hit in 2 2/3 innings
