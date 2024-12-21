Tomoyuki Sugano’s Resume is Impressive, And the Orioles Hope the 35-Year-Old RHP Has Plenty in the Tank

AP Photo/Toru Takahashi, File

Japan’s starter Tomoyuki Sugano pitches against Cuba during the first inning of their second round game at the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, on March 14, 2017.

When Tomoyuki Sugano took the mound in the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic, pitching for Japan against the United States, it was a pretty good preview of what the major leagues might feel like.

“Having the opportunity to pitch at Dodger Stadium in the 2017 WBC against the American team was a dream come true,” he said through a translator. “That really solidified (my) feelings of wanting to pitch in the big leagues one day.”

Now Sugano is on his way to the majors, although he’s joining a team on a different side of the country from Dodger Stadium. after reaching a $13 million, one-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles. Now 35, the right-hander will be eight years removed from that WBC showdown when next season begins, and while his accolades in Japan are impressive, the question is whether he can produce similar results in the U.S.

Although Japan lost that WBC clash 2-1 in Los Angeles, Sugano allowed just an unearned run and three hits in six innings against an offense that included Christian Yelich, Nolan Arenado, Andrew McCutchen, Buster Posey and Giancarlo Stanton. Also pitching that night for Japan was Kodai Senga, who has gone on to success with the New York Mets.

Lest anyone assume that Sugano is well past his prime, he is coming off a third MVP season in Japan’s Central League. He went 15-3 with a 1.67 ERA last season for the Yomiuri Giants, walking.16 batters in 156 2/3 innings.

“Obviously not a guy that throws 100 miles per hour, but (I’m) very confident in (my) control, command, (my) pitch mix,” he said. “That’s why (I’ve) had a lot of success in Japan. (I’m) not looking to really change anything now. (I want) to use (my) pitch selection, (my) pitch mix, (my) command, to pitch in the States and see where it takes (me).”

Sugano was posted by the Giants following the 2020 season and was available for Major League Baseball teams to bid on, but he did not agree to a deal. He was a free agent this time.

If Orioles fans were hoping Sugano might come as a package with Roki Sasaki, the 23-year-old Japanese pitcher who can sign with MLB clubs from Jan. 15-23, there’s no sign of that.

“I haven’t talked to him before, so I have no idea what he’s looking for and what his interests are,” Sugano said.

Sugano’s age is surely one reason his availability didn’t draw as much buzz as Sasaki’s, but he wasn’t totally under the radar. San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin talked about Sugano at the winter meetings last week.

“Look, he’s a fit for anybody’s bullpen, so we’ll see where things go,” Melvin said. “We have discussions about everybody, but, I mean, you see the success that the Japanese players have now and how instrumental they are in the big leagues, it seems like with every team now. There’s no doubt he’s going to have some success. We’ll see where he goes. He’ll help any team that has the opportunity to sign him.”

It remains to be seen how Sugano fits in with the Orioles. He was almost exclusively a starter for his 12 years in Japan, and Baltimore’s rotation may need help thanks to Corbin Burnes’ free agency and the fact that Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells are coming off Tommy John surgery.

Sugano said he was drawn to the Orioles because they have an opportunity to win a World Series right away. Baltimore won the AL East in 2023 and was a wild card this year.

Sugano also said he’s looking forward to working with All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman in Baltimore. And he’s not too concerned with the fact that the wall in left field at Camden Yards won’t be quite as deep this coming season.

“(I’m) a big groundball pitcher,” he said, “so not really fazed by that at all.”