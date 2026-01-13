Hiroshi Kume, Japanese Anchor for TV Programs ‘News Station,’ ‘The Best Ten,’ Dies at 81 Due to Lung Cancer
14:23 JST, January 13, 2026
Hiroshi Kume, who served as a news anchor for TV Asahi’s “News Station” and other programs, died Jan. 1 due to lung cancer at the age of 81.
After graduating from Waseda University, he joined TBS. As an announcer, he hosted television programs such as “Pittashi Kan Kan” and “The Best Ten,” and he also participated in radio programs.
