Hiroshi Kume, Japanese Anchor for TV Programs ‘News Station,’ ‘The Best Ten,’ Dies at 81 Due to Lung Cancer

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Hiroshi Kume

Hiroshi Kume, who served as a news anchor for TV Asahi’s “News Station” and other programs, died Jan. 1 due to lung cancer at the age of 81.

After graduating from Waseda University, he joined TBS. As an announcer, he hosted television programs such as “Pittashi Kan Kan” and “The Best Ten,” and he also participated in radio programs.