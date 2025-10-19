Princess Kako Talks with Award-Winning Students Tackling Social Issues at Girls Messe 2025

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Kako speaks at Girls Messe 2025 in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday.

Princess Kako, daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, talked with students tackling social issues from a female perspective, at Girls Messe 2025 held in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday.

At the event, hosted by the Girl Scouts of Japan, junior high school, high school and university students received awards for their efforts.

“In the course of your activities, you must have faced obstacles and experienced a lack of understanding,” the princess said in her speech. “I think it’s wonderful that you have continued to work despite these adverse circumstances.”