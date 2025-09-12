Hot word :

Japan’s Imperial Family Arrives in Nagasaki, Planning to Hold Talks with A-Bomb Survivors

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The Emperor, Empress and Princess Aiko depart from Haneda Airport on Friday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:41 JST, September 12, 2025

The Emperor and Empress along with their daughter Princess Aiko arrived in Nagasaki Prefecture on Friday on a special plane departing from Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

This is their first visit to Nagasaki since the Emperor ascended to the throne.

Prior to attending the National Culture Festival in Nagasaki, they will pay tribute to the war dead and hold talks with atomic bomb survivors, with this year marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

