Prince Hisahito’s Coming-of-Age Ceremony Details Announced

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prince Hisahito

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Imperial Household Agency on Tuesday announced the details of the coming-of-age ceremony for Prince Hisahito, son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, on Sept. 6, the 19th birthday of the young prince.

It will be the first coming-of-age ceremony for a male Imperial Family member in 40 years since that for Crown Prince Akishino.

Prince Hisahito is second in line to the throne, after his father.

During the ceremony, to be hosted by Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, Prince Hisahito will receive a crown from the Emperor’s messenger at the Crown Prince’s residence on the morning of Sept. 6.

Prince Hisahito will then attend the Kakan-no-Gi crown-wearing ritual at the Imperial Palace from 10 a.m., wearing a traditional attire for a minor Imperial Family member.

Prince Hisahito will then change into adult attire and move to the palace’s three sanctuaries in a ceremonial carriage, where he will offer prayers.

In the afternoon, he is scheduled to greet the Emperor and Empress at the palace in a ritual known as Choken-no-Gi.

The Cabinet decided Tuesday to grant the Grand Cordon of the Supreme Order of the Chrysanthemum to Prince Hisahito. He will be awarded the medal from the Emperor on the day of the coming-of-age ceremony.

On Sept. 8, Prince Hisahito will visit Ise Jingu, a major Shinto shrine in Ise, Mie Prefecture, and the mausoleum of Emperor Jimmu in Kashihara, Nara Prefecture.

A celebratory luncheon will be held in Tokyo on Sept. 10, with participants including the prime minister and other dignitaries.