Princess Aiko Arrives at JR Kanazawa Station for 2-Day Visit to Observe Quake-Hit Areas of Noto Peninsula

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Princess Aiko arrives at the Ishikawa prefectural government office in Kanazawa on Sunday.

KANAZAWA — Princess Aiko, the daughter of the Emperor and Empress, arrived at JR Kanazawa Station shortly before noon Sunday to begin her two-day visit to Ishikawa Prefecture to observe reconstruction efforts following the Noto Peninsula Earthquake in January last year.

Upon her arrival by Shinkansen bullet train, the smiling princess waved to the large crowd of people that gathered to greet her. The princess was scheduled to visit Nanao and Shika on her first visit to a disaster-stricken area.

According to the Ishikawa prefectural government, the number of houses that were either destroyed or partially damaged totaled about 116,000 as of Tuesday.

In Nanao, where about 17,000 houses were affected by the disaster, the princess was scheduled to visit a temporary housing complex on Sunday afternoon to observe as residents participate in exercises to help stay healthy.