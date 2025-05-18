Princess Aiko Arrives at JR Kanazawa Station for 2-Day Visit to Observe Quake-Hit Areas of Noto Peninsula
15:02 JST, May 18, 2025
KANAZAWA — Princess Aiko, the daughter of the Emperor and Empress, arrived at JR Kanazawa Station shortly before noon Sunday to begin her two-day visit to Ishikawa Prefecture to observe reconstruction efforts following the Noto Peninsula Earthquake in January last year.
Upon her arrival by Shinkansen bullet train, the smiling princess waved to the large crowd of people that gathered to greet her. The princess was scheduled to visit Nanao and Shika on her first visit to a disaster-stricken area.
According to the Ishikawa prefectural government, the number of houses that were either destroyed or partially damaged totaled about 116,000 as of Tuesday.
In Nanao, where about 17,000 houses were affected by the disaster, the princess was scheduled to visit a temporary housing complex on Sunday afternoon to observe as residents participate in exercises to help stay healthy.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Earthquake Hits with Epicenter in Central Tokyo; No Tsunami Warning
-
Princess Aiko Delivers First Address During Official Duty; Daughter of Emperor and Empress Speaks at Opening of International Medical Conference
-
Suspicious Plastic Bottle Containing Black Liquid Found on Tokaido Shinkansen Train; Police Working to Identify Contents
-
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drunk Driving after Rear-ending Bus in Yokosuka
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Visitor Surge Expected in Latter Half as Increased Ticket Sales Not Leading to More Attendance Yet
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Core Inflation in Japan’s Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
-
U.S. Holds Fire Over Yen Exchange Rate Targets; Bessent Said to Understand Negative Impact on Markets
-
Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
-
Japan Must Take Lead in Maintaining Free Trade System, Says Chairman of Japan Trade Group
-
Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Japan’s 1st Casino Resort; Site Set to Open in Fall of 2030