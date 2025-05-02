Imperial Household Agency Receives YouTube Silver Creator Award; Agency’s Channel Passed 100,000 Subscribers Within a Month of Launching

Courtesy of the Imperial Household Agency

The shield-shaped YouTube Silver Creator Award given to the Imperial Household Agency

The Imperial Household Agency’s official YouTube channel earned more than 120,000 subscribers within just one month of its April 1 launch. It has therefore received a Silver Creator Award, which the video uploading site gives to those channels that surpass 100,000 subscribers, the agency said Thursday.

Additionally, the Imperial Guard Headquarters, responsible for the security of Imperial family members and the Imperial Palace, marked the 139th anniversary of its establishment on Thursday by launching an official account on the photo sharing app Instagram.