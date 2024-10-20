Empress Emerita Celebrates 90th Birthday as She Recovers from Surgery; Continues Daily Rehabilitation

Courtesy of the Imperial Household Agency

The Empress Emerita, right, strolls through the Akasaka Estate with the Emperor Emeritus, listening to his childhood memories, in Motoakasaka, Tokyo, on Oct. 4.

The Empress Emerita turned 90 years old on Sunday. She underwent surgery for a fracture in the upper part of her right femur, known as osteosynthesis, on Oct. 6 and is reportedly recovering well. At her residence, the Sento Palace in Motoakasaka, Tokyo, she is diligently undergoing walking rehabilitation twice a day for a total of about one hour each day.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the Empress Emerita has been concerned about the areas in the Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa Prefecture, which were struck by an earthquake and heavy rain, and in solidarity with the victims, she refrained from going out shortly after the disaster.

This year, Princess Aiko, 22, the daughter of the Emperor and Empress, graduated from university, and Prince Hisahito, 18, the son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, reached adulthood. The Empress Emerita has expressed joy at their growth and continues to quietly watch over the activities of the Imperial Family alongside the Emperor Emeritus.

After breakfast, the couple engages in their daily routine of reading aloud. They are currently reading “Senso to Okinawa” (War and Okinawa) by Shui Ikemiyagi, chosen by the Emperor Emeritus.

While the Empress Emerita will continue to use a wheelchair for the time being, close aides said: “She always has a strong desire to support the Emperor Emeritus. I believe she hopes to walk as she did before as soon as possible.”