Woman Pulled Along on Ski Lift for 17 Meters While in Midair

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A chairlift is seen at Tsugaike Mountain Resort in Otari, Nagano Prefecture, on Jan. 30.

NAGANO — An Australian snowboarder who died in an accident at a ski resort in Nagano Prefecture last month was pulled along about 17 meters on a ski lift while in midair before it was finally brought to an emergency stop, it has been learned.

The operator of Tsugaike Mountain Resort in the village of Otari, where the accident occurred on Jan. 30, immediately reported the information after the accident, according to the regional bureau of the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry.

The victim, identified as Brooke Day, 22, is believed to have been unable to get off the lift because a clasp on her backpack became caught on the chair. She became trapped, suspended in midair as the lift continued to move because her backpack’s chest strap was fastened.

The lift eventually stopped, leaving her hanging eight meters above the ground. It took about 15 minutes until she was rescued, according to the regional bureau.

At the time of the accident, a staff member was stationed at a monitoring room near the lift. The attendant pressed the emergency stop button when they noticed the woman hanging in midair, according to the regional bureau and the operator.