Japanese Monks Wipe Dust from Buddha Statues; Ritual Known as Ominugui is Part of New Year’s Preparations
16:21 JST, December 30, 2025
NARA — Ahead of the New Year, the annual ritual of Ominugui, in which dust is wiped off of Buddhist statues, was performed on Monday at Yakushiji Temple, a World Heritage site in Nara.
While the chanting of sutras by chief priest Kitatsu Ikoma and others echoed through the temple’s Kondo main hall, about 50 monks climbed ladders to carefully wipe clean every part of the Yakushi Triad, a set of statues which has been designated as a National Treasure, consisting of Yakushi Nyorai, the Healing Buddha, flanked by two attendants, the bodhisattvas Nikko and Gakko.
“This marks the 80th year since the end of the World War II, yet conflicts persist worldwide,” said Ikoma. “We pray for a world free from conflict.”
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M4.9 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures
-
Israeli Tourists Refused Accommodation at Hotel in Japan’s Nagano Pref., Prompting Protest by Israeli Embassy and Probe by Prefecture
-
M7.5 Earthquake Hits Northern Japan; Tsunami Waves Observed in Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures
-
Tsukiji Market Urges Tourists to Avoid Visiting in Year-End
-
High School in Kyoto Says Students Shoplifted during Recent School Trip to Bali, Indonesia
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Security in Interview Ahead of Forum
-
Japan Pulls out of Vietnam Nuclear Project, Complicating Hanoi’s Power Plans
-
Govt Aims to Expand NISA Program Lineup, Abolish Age Restriction